Denetra Moore, 43, lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
I was a military spouse and we got stationed to Fort Hood.
Tell me about your family.
I have three lovely daughters: Trinity, 21; Victoria, 18; Paris 17.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Colorado Springs.
What is your job title?
I am an Instructional Specialist for Reading for Region 12.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I have lived here for over 20 years. I love the fact that even though the area is growing, it still has that small-town feeling. Everything in the area is just a skip and a jump away.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the rising crime rates. I wish that they were more positive things for the youth to do around here. I wish they had some entertainment and some safe fun.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Kirklands.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
La Taqueria.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“The Eternals.”
What was the last book that you read?
“The Rush” by Ashley Audrain.
What is the title of the last book that you wrote?
“Count Down to Daddy.”
What kind of community work do you do?
I want to try work with the NAACP; I just applied. I donate to Goodwill. I help people find jobs. I donate to my church. I am a notary public.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see writing as my sole career.
