Joshua Seek and his brother, Treston, played basketball on a sunny Thanksgiving Day at Kern Park in Harker Heights.
Before they left to prepare for their own family Thanksgiving dinner, the brothers made sure to grab a free meal, courtesy of Toka Island Grill and VFW Post 3892.
“We were playing, and actually the head lady who runs the deal came up to us and talked to us and told us about how much she cares about the community,” Joshua Seek said. “And she just wants to do as much for the north side (of Harker Heights) as possible, because she sees a lot on the south side, and we agree with that, and so we wanted to be the first ones over there.”
Treston Seek said they play basketball at the park on an almost daily basis and seeing someone in the park to do an outreach event is a rarity.
“It means a lot to me, just because you don’t really see a lot of people like that out here in public,” Treston Seek said. “A lot of them do stuff from their offices, especially with COVID going on. It was just nice to see people.”
Interacting with people and the community is precisely why the VFW was doing the free meal, according to Junior Vice Commander Warren Close.
Close said community involvement is an important part of what the VFW does.
“It is always great for us to come together as humans,” Close said. “... We can’t lose the human touch.”
Close said the meal is normally inside the VFW, but the pandemic was the driving factor in moving it to the park.
“A lot of people are staying to themselves with the social distancing, so they’re not coming out as much,” Close said. “So we want to take what we do to them.”
The food was prepared at the post headquarters and then the meals were put together inside the Toka Island Grill food truck.
Members of the post also delivered several meals.
“We’ve also pre-prepared meals and we have delivered them to the local police departments and fire stations,” Close said. “We even went out to Nolanville and delivered to them as well.”
Close said the VFW prepared enough food for around 50 people or so.
Also offering a free meal in Harker Heights on Thanksgiving was Ari’s Italian Restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.