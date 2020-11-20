The Food Basket Giveaway, a cooperative effort of the Harker Heights Fire Department and Harker Heights Lions Club is set for Monday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Central Fire Station, 401 Indian Trail.
Persons picking up Thanksgiving baskets are directed to pull into the south side parking lot entrance at Central Fire Station and proceed to the back of the building to the open gate.
Vehicles can then pull through the gate and follow the arrows to the truck bay where they will receive directions from HHFD personnel.
The contents of the baskets will include: 1 turkey, 1 package of stuffing, 1 package of mashed potatoes, 1 can of jellied cranberries, 1 large can of corn, 2 packages of gravy, 1 large can of sweet potatoes, 1 box of rolls and 1 pie.
Lions Club President Natalie Austin told the Herald, “Large families of six or more will receive an additional can of corn and box of rolls.”
The Santa Pal signup will be Nov. 30- Dec. 3 at the Central Fire Station, from
9 a.m to noon and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
