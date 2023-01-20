The Harker Heights GO (Get Outdoors) Program, co-sponsored by Parks and Recreation and the Activities Center has been setting up several activities for local residents for the past 10 years but since January of last year have relaunched the program, so to speak, by not only adding new events for people of all ages (2-93) but for the first time hired an outdoor program coordinator, Kailie Gomez.

Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee said, “During COVID, we talked with more and more citizens who wanted to get outdoors but didn’t know where to start.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.