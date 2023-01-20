The Harker Heights GO (Get Outdoors) Program, co-sponsored by Parks and Recreation and the Activities Center has been setting up several activities for local residents for the past 10 years but since January of last year have relaunched the program, so to speak, by not only adding new events for people of all ages (2-93) but for the first time hired an outdoor program coordinator, Kailie Gomez.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee said, “During COVID, we talked with more and more citizens who wanted to get outdoors but didn’t know where to start.”
“With help from Kailie, they’ve been able to take advantage of more events, having consistency of knowing they’ll be going on a hike somewhere every week, and participating in outdoor educational experiences.”
Gomez told the Herald, “I got my bachelor’s degree in recreation administration so pursuing this position became high on my priority list because it included so many of the things I wanted to do in the area of outdoor education.”
Gomez sponsors about three hikes a month, developed a youth exploration program geared toward the ages of children 6 to 12, which is a hike that also includes an educational component.
“In December, we did a field guide one at Chalk Ridge Falls and brought in field guides, introduced using apps and provided resources that parents could use with their kids at home. In February, I’ll be introducing them to birds who live in Central Texas, show them bird houses and have them create a bird feeder to take home with them,” said Gomez.
Achee said, “All of us in Parks and Recreation are able to turn passions around that we have outside of work and contribute them to our place of employment.
“I don’t know of any other staff in our department than Kailie and Adam Trujillo, our activities and special events coordinator, who share a deeper personal love of the outdoors. I’ve enjoyed watching them bring their passions for the outdoors into the workplace.”
On Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Harker Heights Library Activities Center, Parks and Recreation will hold their second annual Outdoor and Science Expo.
Trujillo said, “This event has undergone several changes and now will focus on inviting outdoor science-based organizations and vendors to provide materials and classes throughout the day.”
This event drew a crowd of 300 people last year, according to Gomez.
Some of the participants expected to participate are Texas A&M Forest Service, Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists.
