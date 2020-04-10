Like many other businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the gymnastic and cheer gym Texas Tumblers had to close its doors for all in-person recreational classes and team practices.
However, gymnasts who miss their friends and getting their sweat on can now take advantage of virtual classes to attend their usual sessions online.
Owner Kim Walsh was excited about the new opportunity and an added task during these unusual times.
“With the schools being closed, our afterschool and preschool program have switched to full-day childcare for essential works,” she said. “Although we are offering childcare, the building seems very calm most of the day without the hundreds of other children coming through our front doors.”
The Texas Tumbles team tries to focus on the positive things during the pandemic and to connect as much as possible with kids who love to stay active.
“The one good thing to come from this is the opportunity to offer virtual classes to our current members and new members alike,” she said. “This gives our members and coaches a chance to see each other and still learn.”
The virtual classes are offered through password protected zoom sessions.Interested participants will receive the login information beforehand to attend their class.
In order to keep children safe at home, virtual classes slightly differ from usual in-person classes held inside the gym.
“The child does not have all the equipment that the gym has,” Walsh said. “With that being said, we are focusing on the basics of the sport: strengthening and stretching. These things are very important in all the sports we teach. If you have mastered the basics and have strength, then when we get back into the gym you should have no problem getting or maintaining your skills.”
Thanks to the new focus, even children with limited space at home can attend.
“Our virtual classes are open to anyone that wants to join them,” said Walsh.
Besides gymnastic classes for various skill levels and age groups like preschool, beginner and advanced, Texas Tumblers also offers dance, cheer and parent & tot classes.
All classes are designed to be one hour long and can hold up to 100 students at a time.
“This may seem like a large number, but with the set-up, children are able to feel like this is almost a one-on-one class,” Walsh said.
Current or new clients interested in gymnastic classes can sign up for the individual lessons on the website www.texastumblers.com. Tuition for the virtual classes is $40 a month.
