The Harker Heights City Council lacked a quorum to meet Tuesday, but Mayor Michael Blomquist and Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann hosted a ceremony to honor nine local students as Bright Stars of Central Texas.
All students have excelled as musicians while students at Harker Heights High School.
Each student stood with Blomquist on the council dais as the mayor read a proclamation for each student recognized.
Some students’ parents were in attendance and had the opportunity to pose for photos with their son or daughter with the mayor and mayor pro tem.
The following students were honored as Bright Stars of Central Texas:
Rebekah Koh, Alexander Kim, Hanah Kim, Wonhyo Jonathan Lee, Benjamin Saban Contreras, Elena Bryan, Rebecca Mack, James Smith and Jose Nava.
Rebekah Koh, a freshman, plays the violin in the Harker Heights High School Orchestra and earned 13th Chair First Violin in the All-State Symphony Orchestra.
Alexander Kim, a freshman, plays the viola in the Harker Heights High School Orchestra and earned 10th Chair Viola in the All-State Sinfonietta Orchestra.
Hanah Kim, a junior, plays violin in the Harker Heights High School Orchestra and earned 11th Chair First Violin in the All-State Orchestra.
Wonhyo Jonathan Lee, a senior, plays the cello in the Harker Heights High School Orchestra and earned 8th Chair Cello in the All-State Philharmonic Orchestra.
Benjamin Saban Contreras, a freshman, is a member of the Harker Heights High School Choir and earned Second Chair Tenor 1 in the All-State Tenor-Bass Choir.
Elena Bryan, a junior, is a member of the Harker Heights High School Choir and earned Second Chair Alto 1 in the All-State Mixed Choir.
Rebecca Mack, a senior, is a member of the Harker Heights High School Choir and earned Third Chair Alto 1 in the All-State Mixed Choir.
James Smith, a senior, is a member of the Harker Heights High School Choir and earned Second Chair Bass 1 in the All-State Mixed Choir.
Jose Nava, a senior, is a member of the Harker Heights High School Choir and earned First Chair Bass 2 in the All-State Tenor-Bass Choir.
Also during Tuesday’s City Hall event, Blomquist read a proclamation declaring May 21-27 as “Emergency Medical Services Week.”
