Combine hundreds of books with hundreds of people getting together at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library Activities Center over a two-day period on Oct. 21-22 and you have the Friends of the Library Book Sale 2022 turning out to be a big success.
Hardback books sold for $1. Paperbacks went for 50 cents, along with games, DVDs and CDs.
The fundraiser increased the amount of funds in the coffers by $3,161. The Friends of the Library also increased their new memberships to the tune of $80 during the book sale.
According to Vivian Marschik, a member of the Friends of the Library, books filled every square inch of the activities center.
“There were so many people here at the four-hour long sale on October 21, that there wasn’t much room for people to move from table to table,” she said.
Despite the crowded room, Jo Grummold, of Killeen, said, “About eight years ago my yoga instructor told me about this and I can’t think of anything better than to peruse the entire room and pick up a book for a dollar.”
Barbara Kelly is president of the Friends of the Library and also the board chairperson of the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library.
Kelly said, “the members of the Friends of the library meet once a month for about an hour and sponsor two book sales each year. Our next book sale is April 28-29.”
People came out to the book sale for various reasons as was the case with Angelica Cortez, who was shopping for children’s books in support of her little sister who is about to become a teacher.
Jerry Claybaugh said, “The reason I came out to the book sale today was because I just happened to be listening to Joyce Mayer on KNCT-FM this morning and she talked about it on her senior report.”
Friends of the Library support the efforts of the public library.
When Director Lisa Youngblood plans an event, her goal is to distribute books to children.
Kelly said, “We provide the money for her to purchase the books that she hands out.”
“We would like to provide the funds to update the library check-out system. It’s an expensive system and as we know technology is ever changing but is expensive to change. We’re trying to raise enough money to update the system to one that assists the staff and the patrons,” Kelly said.
People who want to become a member of Friends of the Library or donate books can fill out a form at the library, through social media, on Facebook or Instagram.
