Continuing its commitment to be a dynamic resource for patrons and the community at large, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is employing available technologies to provide learning opportunities that continue some of its regular programing.
The library is offering virtual children’s programs that engage children in learning that is fun.
Miss Lisa, Miss Amanda, Miss Destinee, and Miss Heather have brainstormed to bring story times, music, crafts, and fitness fun from the library to your home. Go to https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/ for videos.
Parents can check the library blog for a schedule of times for livestream story times.
Students wanting to stay on top of their studies have several resources available to them through the library’s website.
Purdue Online Writing Lab offers writing resources and instructional material for all skill levels.
The Library of Congress offers services, programs, and access to digital collections.
TexShare Databases offer a suite of electronic resources licensed by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
Government and Legal Resources offers information on federal, state, local, and tribal governments; elected officials, voting, and elections; and benefits, grants, and loans.
Newly added titles available through https://harkerheightstx.rbdigital.com/ include:
“A Modest Proposal And Other Essays,” by Jonathan Swift;
“The Age Of Fable,” by Thomas Bulfinch;
“The Battle Of Gettysburg,” by Frank Haskell;
“Civil Disobedience,” by Henry David Thoreau;
“Democracy In America,” by Alexis de Tocqueville;
“Sailing Alone Around The World,” by Joshua Slocum.
