In response to the coronavirus keeping people at home for the time being, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public library has been posting programs online that everyone can watch at home and that will designed to occupy children’s time.
For adults, library director Lisa Youngblood held three sewing tutorials for adults, who learned to sew book bags.
The tutorials took place in three separate videos.
In the first, Youngblood focused on the sewing machine and its parts, beginning with taking the sewing machine out of the box and setting it up.
She showed all of the important parts of the machine, including the pedal, or foot, and the needle, which she taught how to thread on the machine.
Along the way she talked about such things as measurements, including the fact that a hem is usually 5/8 of an inch.
Then it was time to practice sewing. Youngblood said, “What’s the most important thing about sewing? Sewing!”
“Find any material you have around the house,” she said to her viewers. “(The material should be) not too stretchy, slinky or satiny; something like cotton, whatever you have.” She herself was repurposing a skirt.
She showed various sewing necessities, such as sewing scissors, bobbins and a bobbin case, pins and a pin cushion, tape measure, tailor’s ruler, and a seam ripper. Then she turned the sewing machine’s knob to a straight stitch.
“Try it fast, try it slow, whatever makes you comfortable,” she said. “Just remember, it’s your project.”
A short project was introduced in which everyone made a small bag — “Something to keep your jewelry in, or a little book,” Youngblood said.
After this was done, she showed some easy projects that can be done with the material from old clothing.
In the second video, Youngblood showed how to make a book bag. She began by showing how to cut fabric, then demonstrated how to pin that fabric together. She also explained what interfacing is.
“Interfacing is another material that you can get,” she explained.
“You can iron it on so it will stay, or you can sew it on. It will stiffen your material just enough to get a better shape, but also it will help with durability.”
She demonstrated the steps required to make the bag, and once the sewing was over she ironed the bag and discussed fabrics.
A small opening was left at the bottom of the bag, visible once the material was turned inside out; this opening would be dealt with in the third video.
The theme of the third video was, “How to Complete a Book Bag.” After first reinforcing the straps, Youngblood demonstrated how to deal with that opening at the bottom.
Using a regular needle and a slip stitch (which Youngblood said is used when one doesn’t want thread to be seen), she explained that this step would be difficult for many.
“The biggest thing is to make sure of is, do not take the needle all the way to the outside,” she said. “The smaller the stitches, the stronger your (material) is going to have it (and) the stronger your hem is going to be.”
She ironed the bag again, then used the machine to reinforce the straps one more time. At this point the bag was complete.
“Once you’ve made this book bog ... you can make your own changes (to the pattern) all the time,” Youngblood concluded.
Youngblood said that the program went, “so well,” and that she definitely plans to hold more video sewing programs in the future.
