The City of Harker Heights Stewart C. Meyer Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League.
To successfully receive the Achievement of Library Excellence Award, the library must exhibit excellence by providing services to underserved and special populations; marketing in innovative ways; pursuing collaborative efforts; continually enhancing its services; supporting literacy, digital inclusion, and workforce development; providing cultural, topical, and educational programming; and comprehensively training its staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.