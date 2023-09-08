September is Library Card Sign-Up Month at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
A library card is elemental in starting the school year off well. Books for reading, listening, and learning are only the beginning.
Educational materials are also available in DVD and CD formats, and online resources such as Tumble Book Library and Tumble Math are accessible with a library card from the Harker Heights Public Library.
This weekend:
Open Sew Come and Go in the Library’s Maker Space from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Learn about machine sewing, techniques for cutting, pinning, and more, or get help starting a project. Use machines, patterns and materials provided by the library or bring your own.
Highlighted programs:
SAT/ACT Testing Information Workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday presented by Huntington Learning Centers. The workshop will cover test dates, differences between the SAT and ACT, changes to the SAT, and score requirements of top Texas universities and colleges. For information, call 254-953-5491.
Adult Writers’ Support Group for ages 18 and older at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Young Writers’ Corner for ages 14 to 17 at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Register for Sun, Moon, and Stars: Engaging Preschoolers and Early Elementary Aged Children with STEAM Activities to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16. To register, call 254-953-5491.
This is a free in-person workshop for parents and caregivers to learn about resources and activities to encourage exploration and spark the imagination and includes ideas for the two upcoming eclipse events.
Volunteers are needed for Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dungeons & Dragons games. For information on becoming a volunteer, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
