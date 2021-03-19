Road trips and reading are the themes of the week for the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Reading Rock Stars can take a Scavenger Hunt Road Trip during Spring Break and Read your way Across Central Texas. Begin by going to http://harkerheights.gov/readacrosscentraltexas to map out your strategy, then discover treasure at area libraries, museums, and bookstores while seeing the sights from Temple to Lampasas.
If you prefer a Virtual Reading Road Trip, click on the link for https://view.genial.ly/604cfc27ade0e70da61b4090/interactive-image-reading-road-trip posted on the library’s Facebook page and choose from six traveling adventures.
Take a walk in the park and enjoy a new interactive StoryWalk®, “Chicken On Vacation,” by Adam Lehrhaupt at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1604 Knights Way, Harker Heights from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Virtual programs this weekend at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary:
Fiber Frenzy with Ms. Christina at 4 p.m. Friday.
Pressed Flower Art with Ms. Eunice at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Other audio stories from the library catalog include:
“The Ambassador Of Nowhere, Texas,” by Kimberly Willis Holt;
“Battle Of The Bodkins,” by Lincoln Peirce;
“Disney: 365 Frozen Stories,” read by Andrew Eiden;
“Marvel Storybook Collection,” read by Emily O’Brien;
“President Of The Whole Fifth Grade,” by Sherri Winston.
Upcoming Virtual Storytime on WebEx at 10 a.m. Friday. The Harker Heights Public Library, in partnership with the Military Child Education Coalition presents the classic, “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” by Dr. Seuss to celebrate the author’s birthday this month.
