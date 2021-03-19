Between Read Across Central Texas and spring break, the people over at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been busy.
In addition to regular programming, there have been some special programs that have been held, to include an after-hours, behind-the-scenes look at the library itself.
Held last Saturday, the virtual tour was led by library director Lisa Youngblood, who said in an interview that the tour was partly for fun, but also partly in conjunction with Read Across Central Texas (though there is a separate tour that can be accessed at https://harkerheights.gov/readacrosscentraltexas). “Everything we’re doing this month is part of Read Across Central Texas,” she said.
Youngblood began the virtual tour at the Activities Center side of the building, with a quick stop in the lobby to show the Mardi Gras-themed tree before heading to what she called “Studio B” (which, she said, used to be the board room). This room is where she said many of the programs and activities are filmed, and she showed the different backgrounds and props used.
From there, Youngblood moved over to the library itself, introducing children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller, who was busy sanitizing.
“This is our spray pack,” Rossmiller said of the contraption she was wearing. “This helps us sanitize all the high-touch areas in the library and keep us safe.”
Youngblood then showed the circulation area and the stacks in the adult section, explaining “shelving” to younger viewers. From there she showed the reference and computer areas, and introduced intern Mia Swenson, who was decorating the library for spring.
The tour got a bit more detailed when Youngblood went into the children’s section, beginning with the new release shelves. “You guys are going to get to be the first ones to get to see them,” she said (the books were in the back, waiting to be shelved).
She wound her way through the stacks, explaining what could be found in each, such as where the graphic novels and science sports, literature, and history books are located. And she introduced clerk Annette Jorgenson, who was busy shelving returned items.
Of the relatively bare play area, Youngblood said, “Eventually we will be able to put our toys back out.”
Past the story room (which is also currently used for filming), Youngblood entered what she called the library’s “fun room,” where board books, props, and toys were located.
“It’s here, it’s going to come back, don’t worry,” she said. “We just don’t know when yet.” This room led to the high-density shelving units (or “roll-y shelves,” as she called them), where supplies and donated books are kept.
In the technical services room (or “magic room”), Youngblood showed the drive-through and book drop bin, and introduced clerk Eunice Myers (who preparing to film her Baby Time program) and reference librarian Sandy Nelson (who was busy cataloguing new books). She also showed viewers the promised new releases that were ready to be shelved.
Past the costume closet, Youngblood gave viewers a peek at her office, where she keeps more books, costumes, and even some Star Wars and Harry Potter figures (her favorites), then led viewers back to the front of the library, where the tour concluded.
Youngblood said of the tour in a later interview, “It was a really fun thing to do. We enjoy showing what’s going on behind the scenes.”
Watch the entire tour on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/265774748385156.
