The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been adding several in-person events and activities over the course of the last couple of months, especially in June, just in time for summer. While most have been geared toward children, several have been for teens and adults, as well.
As it did last month, the library will be holding more of these in-person programs for the month of July, and has a full schedule of events and activities suitable for every age group.
Please note that there will still be a few COVID adaptations for the in-person activities and events. Space will be limited, with social distancing in effect; masks will not be required, but are strongly recommended for those over the age of 10.
In-person program registration
While the library will still have virtual programming, there will be several in-person activities and events available. As space is limited, these will require preregistration.
The library will be holding an all-day “Pirates Ahoy!” registration event for its July programs on Wednesday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said the registration event is “kind of a party,” much like last month’s registration event.
Many different activities, games and crafts for children will also be available throughout the day, from 10 a.m. to noon, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be costumed characters throughout the day, as well.
Missed in-person registration? Registration can also be called in on Thursday, July 8.
In-person programs: Children
Tuesday, July 13, the library will hold a Drum Circle beginning at 9:30 a.m. Children will be able to learn about instruments, beat, rhythm, and more from a professional percussionist.
Wednesday, July 14, will feature two in-person storytimes with children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller. The first will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the second will be held at 11 a.m.
Also on Wednesday, July 14, children and their families can learn about scuba diving from a local scuba instructor in an afternoon “Scuba Fun” program beginning at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21, has Miss Lisa and her teen volunteers bringing two “Under the Sea” puppet shows — one morning presentation at 11 a.m., and one afternoon showing at 1:30 p.m.
Youngblood said the shows will feature sea animals, and, as an added bonus, “People who come on that day will be making their own puppets. ... It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Another special in-person science program will be held on Tuesday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Library clerk Heather Heilman, who leads the Wednesday virtual Science Time program, will once again be leading the program.
The Creature Teacher is back! Belinda Henry will be back at the library with her live animal show on Wednesday, July 28.
With two performances, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., she will be at the library in Room A with more animals to show area children and their families. “Everyone is really looking forward to that,” Youngblood said.
In-person programs: Teens and adults
Register now for another in-person Get Crafty on Tuesday, July 6, at 6 p.m. Reference librarian Christina Link will be making “Beach-y Keen” seashell frames, with all materials being supplied to attendees.
Link also said she would be making kits available to take home (the program will also be held virtually, available on the library’s Facebook page at 4 p.m.) but supplies are limited.
An in-person writer’s group will be held on Wednesday, July 7, beginning at 6 p.m.
Network with other writers, share tips and ideas, and hold discussions on plot points and more at this adults-only program.
On Thursday, July 8, at 4 p.m. there will be a continuation of the in-person “Island of the Blue Dolphins” Book Club, led by Heilman.
An in-person writer’s group will be held on Wednesday, July 7, beginning at 6 p.m. Network with other writers, share tips and ideas, and hold discussions on plot points and more at this adults-only program.
Tuesday, July 13, the same Drum Circle program that runs in the morning for children will have a showing for teens and adults at 2 p.m.
Youngblood said that for this performance, “The main focus is on percussion instrumentation, (and) actually drumming with the instruments.”
Thursday, July 15, brings a meeting of the Book Discussion Club, which can be joined either online or in person.
Youngblood said that those who wish to attend virtually will need an email invitation, which can be obtained by emailing Youngblood at lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov. This is an adults-only event.
Another in-person Fiber Frenzy will be held on Friday, July 16, at 4 p.m. This will be a continuation of June’s cross-stitching project, where Link will be showing participants how to finish the project and frame it.
Virtual programs
There will still be plenty of virtual programming available throughout July. All virtual programs will be available on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Mondays will bring Reading Road Trips through Checkers TV, an online, educational entertainment program that was created for libraries. Episodes will be available every Monday at 2 p.m.
Babytime Lapsit will be held every Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., and the Science Time program will be held every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Thursday mornings at 10:15 a.m. bring Toddler Time, and Family Night will continue every Thursday evening at 6 p.m.
Friday mornings will have storytimes with special guest readers at 10:15 a.m. And Friday afternoons at 4 p.m. will feature Choose Your Own Adventure, during which Heather Heilman will read a new chapter, then participants will have a chance to vote on which choice they would make to further the story. The winning choice will be read the following week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.