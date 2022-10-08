The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has a new story walk and this one is located on the grounds of the library and activities center. Enjoy nature and a story adventure on your next visit.
This week at the library:
Stepping Stones: A Family Place Program is meeting at 10 a.m. Monday for parents, caregivers, and children from 18 months to three years. Pre-registered participants will learn and play together.
School-aged Science Time at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Preregistered participants will conduct a science experiment with Ms. Heather.
Future Science Time programs will be held in November and December.
A-List meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Adult Writers’ Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Teen Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Fiber Frenzy at begins at 4 p.m. Friday.
Register for Kids Can Sew! machine sewing workshops. Ages 6 to 12 will learn to sew a simple project.
Choose from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15 or from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Monarch butterfly migration is under way, and a few are visiting the library’s garden. Visit soon to see these pollinators in action.
If you want to learn more, here are some titles available from the library catalog:
“Backyard Birding And Butterfly Gardening,” by author Randi Minetor and photographer Nic Minetor;
“Bird, Butterfly, Eel,” by author and illustrator James Prosek;
“Butterfly People: An American Encounter with the Beauty of the World,” by William Leach;
“Face To Face With Butterflies,” by author and photographer Darlyne Murawski;
“Garden Allies: The Insects, Birds & Other Animals that Keep Your Garden Beautiful and Thriving,” by Frédérique Lavoipierre;
“Monarch Butterflies: Mysterious Travelers,” by author and photographer Bianca Lavies;
“Winged Wonders: Solving the Monarch Migration Mystery,” written by Meeg Pincus and illustrated by Yasmin Imamura.
