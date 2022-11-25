Giving thanks is a regular part of this time of year.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and the Friends of the Library provide special events and regular programs supporting literacy and learning for all ages — along with books on the shelves and in the digital catalog that can be checked out with a library card.
One of the benefits of a public library is there are no membership fees; the library card is free. The library and activity center offers a place to the whole community for learning opportunities that extend into nature, health, science, technology, music and other arts.
Here are three upcoming events.
Teens and adults will have another opportunity to enjoy role-playing games run by experienced library volunteers.
All experience levels are welcome for Dungeons of Drakkenheim from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays beginning Dec. 6. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Jolly Holiday Cupcake Decorating for children ages 6 to 12 led by Ms. Heather. Supplies will be provided. Adult supervision and assistance is required. Choose Saturday, Dec. 3 or Tuesday, Dec. 13. The workshop is from 2 to 3 p.m. on both days. To register, call 254-953-5496.
The Book Discussion Club announces Edwin Abbott’s “Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions” as the subject of its December meeting. Reserve a print format book or check out the DVD movie based on the book.
