The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library continues offering walk-in and contactless curbside service.
One walk-in service available is to pick up a voter registration card. The voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 5. Persons wanting to register by mail can pick up a voter registration card at the library by Saturday, Oct. 3.
The One and Only Ivan Virtual Book Discussion Club for children ages seven to 12 and parents or guardians will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the Newbery Award-winning novel For information or an invitation link, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.com.Virtual children’s programs are at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday offers fun in fine tuning motor skills with music.
Baby Time with Miss Eunice and Beary at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday focuses on early literacy and social skills.
Science Time with Miss Heather at 2 p.m. Wednesday demonstrates easy-to-replicate experiments for everyday science.
Toddler Time with Miss Lisa at 10:15 a.m. Thursday combines story and song for getting and keeping the attention of preschoolers.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday presents an evening of family fun activities.
Join this week’s Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday for a story time.
Picture books are great reads and include these eBook titles:
“The Blushful Hippopotamus,” by Chris Raschka;
“The Market Bowl,” by Jim Averbeck;
“My Heart Fills With Happiness,” by Monique Gray Smith;
“A Scarf For Keiko,” by Ann Malaspina;
“A Stone Sat Still,” by Brendan Wenzel;
“We’re All Wonders,” by R. J. Palacio.
