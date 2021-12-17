Many of the programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been about holiday baking, most notably the Science Time program, which even changed its name for the month of December to reflect the holiday baking theme. Library clerk Heather Heilman, who leads the Wednesday afternoon program, also held an in-person holiday baking workshop last Thursday, which was attended by nearly two dozen homeschoolers and their parents.
Heilman said that the workshop was more along the lines of a decorating workshop rather than actual baking, and each table was laid out with all of the items the children would need to decorate the provided cupcakes as snowmen: Mini chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, vanilla frosting, and some decorating sugar, all of which would go home with the participants at the end of the event.
Heilman gave a brief introduction to the attendees and their parents, emphasizing that cooking is an important skill to have and is educational. It is also a good way to spend quality time together and provides lasting bonding experiences.
Children lined up to receive their cupcakes (they had a choice between chocolate and vanilla), and then Heilman showed them how to frost them with the provided icing (“Because we’re doing snowmen, we have vanilla frosting,” she said). Once they had sufficient time to complete this step, Heilman moved on to the rest of the decorating project with the decorating sugar (“It makes it look a little more like snow,” she explained), and the faces, which used the chocolate and butterscotch chips.
As the children worked, Heilman gave other decorating suggestions, such as using gumdrops for earmuffs.
Many of the children got creative, too, such as 9-year-old Aaliyah Roman, who added a chocolate chip top hat to her snowman. She attended the event with her brother, 7-year-old Aaron, and her grandmother, Laura Hamlett. Aaliyah said her favorite part was frosting the cupcake, while Aaron said his favorite part was, “Eating it. ... I wanted to just smash it in my face!”
Corina Lopez of Fort Hood brought her three children, 9-year-old Karoline, 7-year-old Levi, and 3-year-old Addilyn. This was their first time attending a library event, and Corina said, “We loved it! We appreciate (them) doing this.”
Heilman said of the event, “I enjoyed interacting with the kids and teaching them something I enjoy to do,” adding that she would like to do more in-person homeschool programs in the future.
For the rest of the month, Heilman’s food science-oriented baking series will continue with chocolate-covered marshmallows, a virtual edition of Thursday’s workshop, and edible New Year’s horns, all of which will air on the library’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.