Virtual programming has become somewhat of the norm, something the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has embraced, since the onset of the pandemic. It is for that reason that last Saturday’s live, in-person “Hippity-Hoppity” Easter storytime programs were so welcome for many parents and their children (as well as library staff).
Library director Lisa Youngblood and children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller did take extra care in making sure the morning programs were safe, beginning with required registration and opening the two morning sessions for small groups only, “Five families, so that we could give this a try,” said Youngblood. “We’re really excited about it.”
Youngblood said this was similar to the last in-person storytimes they held, back in October, the only other one they’ve held since the pandemic closures.
Social distancing was still in effect, easier to do in the back garden of the library (mats for attendees’ use were placed at a distance from each other), with masks required for anyone over the age of 10. Disinfecting of surfaces was also done before and after each session, as well.
The first storytime was open for children ages 24 months and under, with four families (a total of 12 attendees) registered; the second was for children ages two to six, with 16 attendees registered.
Led by Rossmiller, the storytimes was full of singing and stories, and focused on colors and counting. The first book read, “Ollie’s Easter Eggs” by Olivier Dunrea, used repetition to teach the colors, which Rossmiller drew attention to through the book’s colorful illustrations.
After the story, Rossmiller sang “I’m a Little Chicken” (set to the tune of “I’m a Little Teapot”). “I think ‘I’m a Little Chicken’ is one of my favorites,” she said.
Next, she read “Bunny’s Easter Hunt” by Deanna Medearis. This story used rhyming text to teach not only colors, but also counting.
The third and final book Rossmiller read was “Ducks Away!” by Mem Fox. The story taught counting and number concepts (basic addition and subtraction) through repetition, practicing counting down from five, and back up again.
After singing “Five Little Ducks” (also to the tune of “I’m a Little Teapot”) and “I’m a Little Chicken” one more time, it was time for the egg hunt, which was held on the side of the library, behind the garden.
Parents Janette and Joe Upton of Harker Heights brought their 15-month-old daughter, Ember, to the storytime. Mother Janette said she saw the event on the library’s Facebook page and immediately signed up. “It was really nice,” she said of the program. “(Ember) loved the music.”
“It was definitely better in person!” Joe Upton added.
Harker Heights resident Natalie Minami said she and her son, 14-month-old Reo, watch the library’s Baby Lapsit program every week, but also said it was nice to get to an in-person event. “I really missed it,” she said, adding to the library staff, “Thank you so much for organizing this!”
Rossmiller was very happy with the program. “I think it was fantastic!” she said. “I’m excited to see families in person. Seeing (the children) laughing and giggling, it makes it so much more magical.”
