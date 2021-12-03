More than a dozen parents and their children attended a special in-person Music Time program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday morning.
Led by library director Lisa Youngblood, the “Sing in the Holidays” Music Time combined
music and musical concepts with lots of movement, keeping the attending children actively engaged.
Youngblood began with a warmup exercise that practiced directions (up and down) and
gross motor movement (fast and slow), while at the same time introducing children to musical vocabulary such as allegro and andante.
Children also worked on their counting skills. Youngblood played “The Number Rock” by Greg and Steve and had children dancing while singing and counting along with the song.
Youngblood also led children and their parents in a breathing and counting exercise, which she said will come in handy for holiday stress.
More counting came into play with the Stop and Go game, which had children walking around a colorful parachute and stopping when they heard Youngblood rattle her tambourine and say “stop.” She had them walk with short, fast steps, long, slow steps, and then, adding an eight-count, everyone got to use their imaginations as they walked like penguins and polar bears.
The counting continued as Youngblood next used her felt board for “Hickory Dickory Dock,” which she said was, “... my favorite rhyme in the whole world, because I can say it any ‘time.’” (The “Hey Diddle Diddle” rhyme was recited later, again with the felt board, which also worked on sequencing and repetition, as well as rhythm.)
Children were given a special treat when Youngblood passed out jingle bells that they were able to take home with them at the end of the program. These were used as they all sang Jingle Bells” and “The Dreidel Song;” for the latter, Youngblood showed everyone a picture of a dreidel as she explained a bit about the Hanukkah tradition.
After some play with scarves and more singing, it was time for parachute play.
Children and adults shook the parachute for a few minutes, and then children were able to sit underneath as the adults floated the parachute up and down over them, which provided much laughter and happy squealing.
The morning ended with some free instrument play, giving children a chance to try a number of different percussion instruments. (Five-year-old Steven Bowles tried them all.)
Kim Bowles of Fort Hood said that her one-year-old daughter, Mariella, had a good time.
“She was very observant today,” she said.
Killeen resident Tiffany Devoe said of daughter Bella Barahona, 4, “I think she had fun.
She loves music and singing.”
“That was a fabulous, fun program,” Youngblood said at the end of the morning, “We’re looking forward to having more regular programming after the first of the year.”
