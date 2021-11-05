Last Friday, Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood and her staff urged patrons to “Get a Clue.” That is to say, patrons were invited to attend an all-day come-and-go activity at the library that was themed around the popular board game “Clue.”
While this was certainly not the first mystery that the library has held, Youngblood said it was the first elimination mystery, one where the suspects must be eliminated in order to solve it, she has done. And it wasthe perfect time to hold the mini event, being held just before Halloween.
“It’s just a little ‘extra’ that we did,”’ Youngblood said in a later interview.
The activity had Youngblood and her staff dressed as Clue characters (Youngblood herself was bedecked as Mrs. Peacock), complete with “weapons” (library clerk Heather Heilman’s Col. Mustard carried her large wrench).While library staff was dressed for the occasion on Friday, the mystery was available all weekend long, giving everyone a chance to come in and participate.
Patrons could visit the large game board, see the displays with information, and get a copy of the mystery backstory (which also had a logic grid) in order to solve the mystery. Those who guessed the identity of the culprit would win a free book.
In the case of “The Body in the Library” (written by Youngblood), Mr. Body came to the library to visit reference librarian Professor Plum for an evaluation of a rare book in his possession. While staff argued, the lights went out and Mr. Body is found dead, his book vanished.
Information about each of the suspects was given at the end of the story’s narrative (including pertinent physical traits), and the ownership of each of the weapons was listed on the back of the narrative page, along with the logic grid provided to help keep track of the various clues.
It was also revealed that brown hair was found clutched in Mr. Body’s hand, and the book turned up in the bookdrop.
As for the perpetrator of the crime, reference librarian Christina Link (also known as Professor Plum) said that not even they knew “whodunit.”
“No one knows (the culprit) except for the person who did it, and they’re not confessing,” she said with a laugh.
Overall, the activity provided much entertainment for both patrons and staff. “We had tons of fun,” Link said.
