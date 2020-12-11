The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been putting out several videos for the community about various holiday arts and crafts, and Tuesday evening brought one more, this time on the basics of giftwrapping.
Titled “Gift Wrapping 101,” volunteer Shelby Martin showed ways to wrap gifts of varying shapes and sizes, beginning with the easiest, a book. “I’m starting with a book because books are square or rectangle (sic), but either way, they have nice straight edges that make them much easier to wrap,” she explained.
She showed how to measure how much paper would be needed, explained “envelope” folds, and why creases are important (these hold tape better and keep it tight).
She also showed how to wrap a tube-shaped item. “I like to wrap these like candy,” she said. These, she said, one just rolls in the paper, securing well with tape and crumpling the ends then tying those ends with some ribbon. A partial tube, is done much the same way, only one presses the edges on the bottom and tapes flat.
“Floppy” gifts, such as clothing, is wrapped much as the book was, only instead of envelope folds, one folds the ends into a triangle shape and fold up over itself.
Finally, for oddly shaped gifts (she used a horn-shaped mug), she advised using a gift bag. She rolled the item in tissue paper, placed it at the bottom of the bag, and added more tissue paper to the top of the bag.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/120291659815916
