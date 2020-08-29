While the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is known for its quality programming, what is lesser known is the science and research that is put into the programs.
Library director Lisa Youngblood and children’s librarian Amanda Hairston held a workshop on Saturday that explained those concepts as they pertain to music and literacy for area parents and caregivers.
There were 61 people who preregistered for the “Move and Groove to Literacy” workshop, with many more in the community who attended the virtual workshop on the day.
Those who had preregistered had kits made available to them which held items such as small percussion instruments (like cowbells) and other supplies. There was also a booklet included, which was made available in PDF format for those who didn’t have the kit.
“We want to thank Altrusa International for donating the funds for the supplies and the Friends of the library for donating books (to the workshop),” Youngblood said.
Youngblood opened this with a warmup activity, singing the “Go Bananas” song, with movements.
Hairston then discussed early brain development. She said the ABCs of brain development are attention, bonding and communication, and music plays a part in that.
Music activates several different areas in the brain at once, such as the language and hearing centers, as well as motor control. Through rhyming, singing, and then adding movement to song, those areas in a child’s brain are activated and phonological awareness is developed and improved.
Youngblood then talked about musical concepts, such as rhythm, volume, pitch and patterns, demonstrating each concept through song and the use of percussion instruments.
“I want you to think about the science behind what you’re doing, and why we’re going it,” she said.
She also showed a number of different percussion instruments that can be used to engage children, such as a gong, cowbell, finger cymbals, frog rasps, and maracas.
Youngblood stressed to viewers, “We have to encourage joy, and this is one way we can do it, using music and sound.”
She and Hairston also demonstrated how to use the song “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes” for different age groups. Hairston finished the program with “Baa Baa Black Sheep.”
Of the workshop, Youngblood said, “We had a wonderful time doing it, and we’re really excited that everyone (participants) was on and engaged.”
The PDF booklet can be found at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/images/movegroove.pdf?fbclid=IwAR13GjRjZXt9UQnj2tV7n-sKdTbAEEieXZRV2VvQPO9bKHXFNs5o173DEL0.
In addition to the concepts the women discussed during the workshop, there is also a booklist and other resources for children included.
There is also a playlist of the songs the library uses available on YouTube, many of which have the words captioned, which is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CJauWlRr0E&list=PLqnhisrCD0teAtNF5rN12zJ5jNTBuDwXc&index=5 .
“We hope people will enjoy it and keep going back to it,” Youngblood said. “It’s a resource that people can use.”
See the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/3329796397063689.
