Harker Heights residents from all parts of the galaxy came out Saturday dressed as their favorite characters from Star Wars for the Stewart C. Meyer Library’s Star Wars Day event.
While May the 4th was on a weekday this year, that wasn’t going to prevent the library from having its Star Wars Day event — just on another day.
The date of the celebration — which comes from the movie phrase “May the Force be with you” — has inspired the annual event across the nation.
While the Herald was at the library event from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., over 50 people were in attendance and quite a few were dressed up.
Costumed attendees included Will Ellis, Olivia Ellis, Maureen Huston and Carmen Decruz, who were dressed up in elaborate costumes and took pictures with attendees.
Decruz was a Storm Trooper and Olivia Ellis was the Mandalorian.
Library employees were also dressed up as their favorite characters. Children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller was dressed as an X-Wing pilot and was helping attendees make robots from CDs, glue, and balloons.
The Herald tried to reach out library director Lisa Youngblood for comment but she was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.