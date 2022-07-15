Finger puppets, glove puppets, sock puppets, rod puppets, stick puppets, shadow puppets and marionettes.
‘You can make a puppet out of anything,” Lisa Youngblood said at Wednesday’s Puppet Party.
Youngblood is the director of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library by day, but she is a really inspirational puppeteer at times.
Youngblood and her team of teen volunteers demonstrated several different types of puppets to the crowd of about 100 kids and adults.
The group practiced active participation during the first half of the party. Youngblood’s demonstrations of hand movements combined with songs and her own puppets created a very excited group of guests.
Tables or “stations” were set up around the room for participants to create their own marionettes.
Children’s Librarian Erica Rossmiller and several volunteers worked to create cutouts of some recognizible animals which were colorfully decorated and embellished.
Once complete, the cutouts were mounted to a stick with two pieces of string so each participant took home their own puppet.
The Puppet Party is part of the Summer Reading Program at the library. This program is an excellent way for children, teens and adults to challenge themselves and gage their reading habits over the summer.
There is a virtual portion of the library’s Reading Program called Readsquared! Participants can track their reading all summer long, earn virtual camping badges, complete book challenges and play games.
Next week, children’s author, musician and U-Tuber Lucas Miller — who bills himself as the Singing Zoologist — will be on hand for two performances Wednesday. He shares his musical talent to educate families about animals and conservation.
The following week, magician Kent Cummins will perform on July 27.
His dazzling style combines magic, music, juggling and comedy to create “Magic with a Message.”
Families may attend these shows at 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. in the Activities Center Ball Room, 400 Indian Trail. As always, there is no registration required for these free family-friendly events.
For more information or to sign up for the Readsquared! go to the library’s website at http://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/library.
