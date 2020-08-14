The onset of COVID certainly changed the way programing has looked over the summer.
Due to social distancing rules, all summer programs have been done virtually, posted on the library’s Facebook page for viewers to watch and enjoy.
Now with school set to begin in a matter of days, the library is looking ahead to programming for the fall.
As of right now, library director Lisa Youngblood said that everything will still be virtual.
“Many people will be at home, and many are perennial home schoolers,” she said.
While all programs will be available to everyone, it is these groups who the library is primarily targeting.
The theme for homeschoolers is “Read, Learn, Grow,” and fall’s focus will be on trees. There will still be exploration kits given out, but not weekly as they have this summer; rather kits will be given as enrichment to the different learning themes.
Also continuing for the time being are the online science programs and experiments that have been a staple this summer.
There are a couple of new items to look forward to this fall.
Youngblood said, “We are having our first-ever virtual fall reading club. We’re really looking forward to that.”
Held online on READSquared, just as the summer reading club has been, it is set to run from September through November and will work in just the same way: logging books, reading and writing hours, and with challenges, the reading club fun is being extended all autumn long.
Also new will be book discussions for children, beginning with “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate.
The movie is due to be released on Aug. 14, and the book’s sequel, “The One and Only Bob,” was just published.
The discussion will also be held online.
Youngblood said they are also looking at holding webinars for children.
To accommodate all of this, and the regular virtual programs such as Baby Lapsit and storytimes, the library has gone back to its regular scheduled hours of Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (they will remain closed on Sundays).
Wi-Fi will be available during these hours, and computer use will still be available by appointment.
Contactless curbside pickup will still be available, as well.
And, of course, all online resources will be available to the public, as well.
“We have focused a lot of our efforts in letting (parents and students) know what they have available as resources to them,” Youngblood said.
For more up-to-date information, please check back with the library’s website at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library.
