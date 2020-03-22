Adjustments in services and hours at Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Centersupport the health patrons and the community at large.
Library and activity center programs, activities, and room rentals are suspended until Monday, Apr. 6 when an update will be given. Further actions affecting the library and activities center facilities will be updated to the city’s website and the library’s Facebook page. Go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/ or https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/ for the latest information from city and library staff.
Additionally, while the Public Library and Activities Center is now closed for walk in service, it is offering drive-through drop-off and pick-up of library materials.
The drive-through window and drop-box are located at the southwest rear corner of the library building.
Drop-off of library materials can be done at any time.
Books, audiobooks, DVDs, can be ordered for pick-up by calling 254-953-5497 or emailing reference@harkerheights.gov from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
For a list of available items in the library catalog, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/virtuallibrary.
Drive-through pick-up service is available from 12 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The following recent releases for juvenile readers are a few of the titles available in the library catalog.
“Home Again,” by Dorinda Silver Williams;
“I Love My Tutu Too!” by Ross Burach;
“In A Garden,” by Tim McCanna;
“Investigators,” by John Green;
“No More Naps: A Story for When You’re Wide-awake and Definitely Not Tired,” by Chris Grabenstein;
“Prairie Lotus,” by Linda Sue Park;
“Race To The Sun,” by Rebecca Roanhorse;
“Ruby Red Shoes: A Very Aware Hare,” by Kate Knapp;
“Snapdragon,” by Kat Leyh;
“Winterborne Home For Vengeance And Valor,” by Ally Carter;
“The Wonder Of Wildflowers,” by Anna Staniszewski;
“Vamos! Let’s Go To The Market,” by Raul Gonzalez.
