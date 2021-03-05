The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is celebrating Read Across Central Texas with a Virtual Kickoff of stories, activities, and special programs beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday atwww.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary. Join the fun and festivities of Reading Everywhere with this week’s schedule of virtual children’s programs.
Have fun being fit and flexible with Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday.
Motor skills and music make learning fun during Baby Time at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Songs and stories introduce social skills during Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Explore science with demonstrations and experiments during Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Practice early literacy skills during Toddler Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Bring the family together for Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Enjoy a new episode of Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Want to Stay Healthy? Learn about Germs with this video post on the library’s Facebook page as Miss Heather demonstrates how easily germs spread and what you can do to avoid spreading germs.
The Book Discussion Club announces that “Becoming Duchess Goldblatt,” by Anonymous is the subject of their March meeting. Print copies are available in the library catalog for reservation.
Recent arrivals to the library catalog include these young adult titles:
“The Electric Kingdom,” by David Arnold;
“The Enigma Game,” by Elizabeth Wein;
“The Girls I’ve Been,” by Tess Sharpe;
“How To Pack For The End Of The World,” by Michelle Falkoff;
“The Inheritance Games,” by Jennifer Barnes;
“The Snow Fell Three Graves Deep: Voices from the Donner Party,” by Allan Wolf;
“This Is Not A Ghost Story,” by Andrea Portes;
“This Will Be Funny Someday,” by Katie Henry;
“We Are The Ashes, We Are The Fire,” by Joy McCullough;
“When You Look Like Us,” by Pamela Harris;
“Wider Than The Sky,” by Katherine Rothschild.
