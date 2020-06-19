The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers more than just the magic of reading this summer.
The library announces a fine amnesty for library items returned from now until Sunday, July 5.
Patrons can use the contactless drive through book-drop which is available 24/7 for convenience. Items that can be returned using the book-drop are books, audiobooks, DVDs, and small kits that can fit through the slot.
For more information, call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gov.
Join in virtual creativity fun this weekend.
A Dragon Egg Creation tutorial video will be posted on the library’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. Saturday. Collect a 3-inch-tall Styrofoam egg and 300 large-head thumbtacks to prepare.
Are you interested in acting or the theater? A Spotlight on the Stage Performing Arts Exploration Kit is just the ticket.You can learn about theater terms and stage direction, practice and perform a play, and create puppet characters, among other activities.
Also available is a Spotlight on the Stage Booklist for extra exploring fun. Click on the kids tab at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library for the pdf kit to begin exploring the performing arts.
A new set of study exams are available for checkout include:
“Advanced Spanish Step-by-step: Master Accelerated Grammar to Take Your Spanish to the Next Level,” by Barbara Bregstein;
“Beginning Medical Spanish: Oral Proficiency and Cultural Humility,” by Parizad Tamara Dejbod;
“CNA Preparación Para El Examen: Guía de Estudio de Habilidades CNA con Todas las 22 Técnicas y Puntos de Control,” by Rets Griffith;
“CNA Study Guide: Exam Prep with 240 Questions and Answers for the Certified Nursing Assistant Exam,” by Newstone Test Prep;
“EMT Book Exam Prep: EMT Basic Textbook & Practice Test Questions for the Emergency Medical Technician Exam,” by Test Prep Books;
“Firefighter Exams,” by Ronald Spadafora;
“Spanish For Educators,” by José Diaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.