This week the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers seasonal-themed programs and features online resources for students of all ages.
Virtual Holiday Crafting with the library is all day Saturday at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary. Visit anytime for video posts that include fun, fast, and easy crafts for children and adults to make for the upcoming holidays.
A new E-Resource for kids offers math picture books with concepts and practice quizzes for preschool and elementary ages at https://www.tumblemath.com.
Another free E-Resource is https://www.tumblebooklibrary.com, which offers unlimited access to children’s eBooks, graphic novels, read-a-longs to support literacy development and mastery.
The library offers access to other online resources through their web page.
The Purdue Online Writing Lab is especially helpful with MLA, APA and Chicago guides; English as a Second Language resources including World Englishes, writing tips and reading lists; and visual rhetoric, data visualization and presentation best practices.
Patrons can reserve a time for public access computer use or for printing. Printing is available for 15 cents for each black and white page.
To make an appointment, call 254-953-5491.
New nonfiction books top the list of interesting reads this week with:
“The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design,” by Roman Mars;
“The Independent Learner’s Guide To Successful Home-Schooling: How to Achieve Success, Stay Motivated, and Avoid Overwhelm,” by Faye Paige;
“The Light Ages: The Surprising Story of Medieval Science,” by Seb Falk;
“The Little Book Of Life Skills: How to Deal with Dinner, Manage Your Email, Make a Graceful Exit, and 150 Other Expert Tricks for Doing Everything Better,” by Erin Zammett Ruddy;
“Mindfulness For Warriors: Empowering First Responders to Reduce Stress and Build Resilience,” by Kim Colegrove;
“Non-toxic: Guide to Living Healthy in a Chemical World,” by Aly Cohen;
“Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times,” by Katherine May.
