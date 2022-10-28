The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has special fall programing: Haunted Heights, and National Novel Writing Month.
In the community this weekend:
The Harker Heights Public Library, Activity Center, and Parks and Recreation Department are hosting Haunted Heights at Carl Levin Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Join in the Halloween fun with a family friendly costume, enjoy a pirate show, learn about sea science, and take on the treasure hunt challenge.
In-person programs:
Families preregistered for Stepping Stones will meet 10 a.m. Monday for the final segment of this play-based learning program.
Baby Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Adult Game Night: 6 p.m. Tuesday for an evening of Thanksgiving-themed Scattergories TM .
Story Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday.
National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) support meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Special Write-in meeting from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Toddler Times: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Chess Club: 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Virtual programs at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Story Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader: 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Looking forward:
The Book Discussion Club announces Emily St. John Mandel’s “Sea Of Tranquility” as the subject for their November meeting. Audiobook, e-audiobook, and e-book are available to check out or reserve through the library catalog.
Go to the library’s Native Pollinator Garden soon to spot the Monarch butterflies.
Thanks to the beautification efforts of the Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas, the library’s garden is a welcoming spot for local and migratory species and a good place to learn about nature.
