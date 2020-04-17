The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Virtual Library is available 24/7 and with a library card you have access to a variety of resources.
The library is creating temporary cards for individuals who do not current have a library card. These are good for online use and will last until one month after the library reopens for public use.For questions, email reference@harkerheights.gov.
Are you concerned about your child missing out from school, day care, or visits to the library? Parents and caregivers can help their children’s brain development by providing the ABCs of Brain Development.
ABC stands for attention, bonding, and communication. To find out how effective yet simple this can be, go to https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/ and find the post from Miss Amanda.
To celebrate Poetry Month the library has created new Book Spine Poems and posted them on their Facebook page. Create your own book spine poetry at home and share your creations.
The Harker Heights Public Library has acquired a trial subscription to Tumble Book Library. Tumble Book Library is a curated database of children’s e-books for grades K-6. The database includes animated, talking picture books, read-along chapter books, graphic novels, books in Spanish and French, and National Geographic videos. Access a link to Tumble Book Library for free use through www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library.
Earth Day is Wednesday. Celebrate by checking out these and other titles available through the above link.
“Do Frogs Drink Hot Chocolate: How Animals Keep Warm,”by author Etta Kaner and artist John Martz;
“Earthrise,” by author James Gladstone and artist Christie Gregory;
“Our Seasons,” by authors Grace Lin and Ranida McKneally;
“Wiggle And Waggle,” by author Caroline Arnold and artist Mary Peterson;
“When Planet Earth Was New,” by author James Gladstone and artist Katherine Diemert.
