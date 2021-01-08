The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library can help your student achieve academic goals with a range of valuable services including wi-fi access all open hours, public computer access by appointment, and contactless drive-through pick-up service.
Whether your child’s learning this year is at home or in school, a public library card is a free essential tool to educational books in print, audio, e-book, and e-audio formats; links to Tumblebooks, World Book Online, and TexShare Databases; and reference helps such as Purdue Online Writing Lab, Library Of Congress, and Google Scholar.
Library hours for walk-in facility and drive-through use are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Some of the best books of 2020 are available from the library catalog and include these titles:
“The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal about Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power,” by Deirdre Mask;
“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Isabel Wilkerson;
“Children Of The Land,” by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo;
“Don’t Overthink It: Make Easier Decisions, Stop Second-Guessing, and Bring More Joy to Your Life,” by Anne Bogel;
“Here For It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America,” by R. Eric Thomas;
“Nerve: Adventures in the Science of Fear,” by Eva Holland;
“The Splendid And The Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” by Erik Larson;
“When Time Stopped: A Memoir of My Father’s War and What Remains,” by Ariana Neumann;
“Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis,” by Ada Calhoun.
