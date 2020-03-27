Even though the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is now closed for walk-in and drive-through service until further notice, their Virtual Library is available 24/7. It offers access to eBooks for reading or listening options. Go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/virtuallibrary for the library catalog, resource links, and recommended reading lists.
For questions, patrons can email the Reference Desk at reference@harkerheights.gov.
World Book Online can be accessed through the Virtual Library by using your Harker Heights Public Library Card number. Options range from Early Learning, Activity Center, and Student to Discover, Science Power, and Advanced.
Explore the digital book world for eBook and eAudiobook bestsellers through https://harkerheightstx.rbdigital.com/. Use your Heights library card to set up an account for checkout and download. Customize your experience with AudioEye Accessibility Tools.
Fiction and nonfiction bestselling audio titles include:
“A Long Petal Of The Sea,” by Isabel Allende;
“The Book Of Delights,” by Ross Gay;
“The Book Woman Of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michele Richardson;
“The Girl With The Louding Voice,” by Abi Daré;
“Open Book: A Memoir,” by Jessica Simpson;
“The Splendid And The Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” by Erik Larson;
“Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope,” by Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn;
“Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima,” by Martha MacCallum;
“Until The End Of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe,” by Brian Greene;
“We Must Be Brave,” by Frances Liardet.
Stay connected by going to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/ for information, photos, and videos.
