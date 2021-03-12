Begin a reading adventure right here with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library with Read Across Central Texas 2021.Kids and teens can explore local libraries and museums during Read Across Central Texas with virtual activities and reading challenges during March. Learn more at http://harkerheights.gov/readacrosscentraltexas.
Participants can get #caughtreadingincentraltexas or email photos of themselves reading or listening to books in interesting and safe places around Central Texas to lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Read award-winning books from the Harker Heights Public Library.
Author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen’s picture book “If I Built A School” receives the 2021 Texas Bluebonnet Award. Children across Texas submitted votes for their favorite book earlier this year. This title is available as a print and e-book. Second-place winner, “New Kid,” by author and illustrator Jerry Craft is available as a print, e-book, and e-audiobook. Third-place winner, “A Wolf Called Wander,” by author Rosanne Parry and illustrator Mónica Armiño, is available as an e-book and e-audiobook.
The library is hosting the Virtual Storytime: Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You? presented by Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) Parent to Parent Educators 10 a.m. March 26 on WebEx.Register for this early literacy program at http://tinyurl.com/42jzxz92.
Parents can explore other ways to encourage reading with posts and videos that share stories and crafts and encourage questions and research at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.