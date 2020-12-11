The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library helps celebrate the season with holiday-themed programs, activities, and a Christmas tree decorated and on display in the lobby giving cheer to patrons and passersby.
A special children’s virtual weekend program offers a holiday classic sure to enchant all ages. A Christmas Carol One-Man Dramatic Show features stage and film acter Duffy Hudson portraying all 30 characters at 7 p.m. Saturday at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
The Book Discussion Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss journalist John Carreyrou’s “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.” New participants wishing to join the discussion can email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to receive the link.
The Harker Heights Public Library and the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) are teaming up for Virtual Early Literacy Storytime: If You Take A Mouse To The Movies at 10 a.m. Friday. MCEC Parent to Parent Educators will lead the WebEx virtual meeting which will include a discussion of early literacy, a story reading, and a related holiday craft. To register, go to http://tinyurl.com/yxtu9tk3.
Visit the new StoryWalk at the Harker Heights Community Park for an illustrated version of Kevin Henkes’ “Winter Is Here.”
New fiction eBooks for young adults through the library catalog:
“The Bridge,” by Bill Konigsberg;
“Charming As A Verb,” by Ben Phillippe;
“The Extraordinaries,” by T. J. Klune;
“Grown,” by Tiffany Jackson;
“The Hand On The Wall,” by Maureen Johnson;
“Lady Knight,” by Tamora Pierce;
“The Left-Handed Booksellers Of London,” by Garth Nix;
“Music From Another World,” by Robin Talley;
“Punching the Air,” by Ibi Zoboi;
“Revolution Is Not A Dinner Party,” by Ying Chang Compestine.
