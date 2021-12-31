The Fiber Frenzy program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is one that features a monthly project using fiber arts. From cross-stitch to knitting, reference librarian Christina Link provides a variety of projects that, up until now, have been held largely on a virtual platform.
Last Friday’s Fiber Frenzy, however, was held in person, and featured an easy project tailored for those new to crochet: Granny squares.
“I wanted to go back to crocheting,” Link said. “A granny square is such a traditional thing to crochet, but not everybody knows how to do it. It’s also pretty versatile.”
To show just how versatile a granny square can be, Link showed attendees a blanket that she crocheted. It was actually one big, continuous granny square.
“You can make a bunch of little ones (granny squares) and make a quilt, a scarf, drink coasters, there is so much you can do with it,” she said.
As always, Link provided the materials needed for the project, in this case yarn and a crochet hook. She explained that the hook should match the size of the yarn, which can be found on the yarn’s label. Those being used on Friday were a size J — or 6 mm — hook, which Link said was a good size for beginners.
Holding the hook in one’s dominant hand and the yarn in the opposite hand, make a slipknot and put the hook through it. Then begin by making five chain stitches. This is done by keeping the yarn at the back of the hook and wrapping it across the front (this is “yarning over”), catching the yarn with the hook and pulling it through the loop.
Nest, make a slip stitch through the first chain and pull the yarn through both loops on the hook (this is a chain stitch), followed by three more chain stitches.
It was at this point that Link explained the rest of the project would be using double-crochet stitches. “It’s easier than it sounds,” she said.
Double crochet involves yarning over and putting the hook through the center of the circle that was created in the previous steps.
Yarning over again, the hook and yarn are pulled back through the circle, which leaves three loops on the needle. Yarn over again, pulling the hook through two of the loops, yarn over once more and pull through the last two loops on the hook, and that is a double crochet.
This is followed by making three more chain stitches and repeating the previous steps.
This continues until the piece has four sides.
The tricky bit comes when one arrives back at the beginning of the piece. Here one finds the top of the third chain (it looks like a “V”) and slides the hook through, yarning over and pulling through all three loops.
Then move to the next hole over, making a slip stitch twice more. And the double crocheting begins again as one works through all four corners of the square.
As Link said, the squares can be made as small or as large as one wishes, depending on the project. And, as with anything else, crocheting gets easier with a little practice.
Fiber Frenzy is held at the library on the third Friday of every month at 4 p.m.
