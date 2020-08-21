The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers a literacy workshop and hosts census assistance this week.
Parents and Caregivers learn literacy tips with Move and Groove into Literacy Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Want help filling out your census form? Visit the library from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday when census takers will be available to assist you.
The library can help with exam preparation through its Virtual Library at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library. If you are preparing for the GED, ACT, SAT, PSAT, or for occupational exams such as teaching, civil service, real estate, use your library card to create your own login for the Learning Express Library to start taking practice exams. The Learning Express Library is one of several educational resources accessible from TexShare Databases. For information, call 254-953-5491.
You can also access TexShare Databases from your phone. For a tutorial, see the post on the library’s Facebook page.
Titles for young readers in eBook format available through the library’s rbdigital link include:
“Bernard Pepperlin,” written by Cara Hoffman and illustrated by Olga Demidova;
“Good News, Bad News,” written and illustrated by Jeff Mack;
“How To Babysit A Grandma,” written by Jean Reagan and illustrated by Lee Wildish;
“How To Put An Octopus To Bed,” written by Sherri Duskey Rinker and illustrated by Viviane Schwarz;
“Stella Díaz Never Gives Up,” written and illustrated by Angela Dominguez;
“They All Saw A Cat,” written and illustrated by Brendan Wenzel;
“The Wonderful Things You Will Be,” written and illustrated by Emily Winfield Martin.
