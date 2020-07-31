Science, magic, and reading are in the mix of programs this week with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Featured virtual programs athttps://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday this Saturday. Show off your Harry Potter themed costume during Cosplay Runway at 10 a.m. Explore the science behind the magic of dry ice with Caldron Science at 2 p.m. Test your knowledge of the Harry Potter series with Trivia Challenge at 4 p.m.
Explore this week’s theme of Money Madness for the Summer Reading Club 10 a.m. Monday.
Virtual Baby Steps Lapsit brings together songs, rhymes, baby games for child and parent or caregiver to learn and share together 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Virtual Preschool Storytime makes learning literacy skills fun with stories, word games, and songs 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Virtual STEM and a Story blends learning and literacy for family fun 6 p.m. Thursday.
Join this week’s Guest Reader 10:15 a.m. Friday for a special reading adventure.
These audiobooks available through the library catalog’s Overdrive link are a great way to keep up with your summer reading:
“Clean Getaway,” by Nic Stone;
“Ghost Boys,” by Jewell Parker Rhodes;
“A Good Kind Of Trouble,” by Lisa Moore Ramée;
“The Inquisitor’s Tale: Or, the Three Magical Children and Their Holy Dog,” by Adam Gidwitz;
“Little White Duck,” by Andrés Vera Martínez;
“Midsummer’s Mayhem,” by Rajani LaRocca;
“Mrs. Roopy Is Loopy,” by Dan Gutman;
“The Night Diary,” by Veera Hiranandani;
“The Seven Wonders Of Sassafras Springs,” by Betty Birney;
“Yaffa And Fatima,” by Fawzia Gilani-Williams.
