The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers a new program and favorite special events this week.
This weekend:
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 9:22 pm
Muscogee Language and History Class from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays beginning Jan. 28 and continuing to April 1. For students eighth grade to adult wanting to learn the basics of Muscogee language and culture. Eric Gaither, a College of the Muscogee Nation student, will facilitate the classes. To register, call 254-953-5491 or email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Happy Birthday to Everyone Story Time at 2 p.m. Saturday for all ages with other birthday activities until 4 p.m.
Virtual programs are scheduled this week at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Bite-Size Science for kids with Lucas Miller the Singing Zoologist at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Story Time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday with a hands-on experiment.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The library announces its 2023 Book Challenge for patrons of all ages. Read, or listen, your way through all 50 tasks, email your list to clink@harkerheights.gov, and receive a certificate of recognition.
A Little Free Book Library and a Little Free Seed Library are located by the community garden in Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd, Harker Heights. Take a book or seeds or leave a book or seeds. Thank you to the
Harker Heights Public Library, Activities Center, and Friends of the Library for making these little libraries available to the community.
Looking ahead:
The Friends of the Harker Heights Library announces an annual general membership meeting at the library from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 and invites everyone to attend. Meeting agenda includes the upcoming spring book sale.
The Harker Heights Outdoor & Science Expo at the Harker Heights Library and Activities Center will be held Saturday, Feb.18.
For information, email kgomez@harkerheights.gov.
