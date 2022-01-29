A new semester is now well underway, and as everyone knows, libraries are invaluable tools for students. The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is a community gem and offers a variety of online educational resources that many will find helpful, especially children being homeschooled.
“We have a really good curated list of links for homeschoolers, or really anyone,” said library director Lisa Youngblood. “These are some of my favorite resources.”
To begin, go to the library’s main website at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/library. Youngblood first suggests going to the “Find Books and More” tab, where one will find both e-books and e-audiobooks, many of which are available for children using Overdrive. Youngblood also said that Libby is the best app to use for a phone or tablet to see what is available. There are also links to World Book Online, the TumbleBook Library, and TumbleMath.
Going to the “Find Information” tab nets, “A LOT of information for children,” Youngblood said.
World Book Online can be found here, too, and Youngblood said, “They are constantly updating with new information.” Using one’s library card to sign in, there are resources for students of all ages. Early Learning is designed for Pre-K students, Students for grades 5 through middle school, and Advanced for high school and up. But Kids, for Kindergarten through elementary, offers pictures and videos, activities, games, and science projects to supplement information. There is also a way to compare places, which Youngblood highly recommends. World Book also offers an online encyclopedia in Spanish.
The TexShare Databases offer many different resources that are particularly good for research. Select Harker Heights Public Library (call the library for the password), and, once accessed, go to “By Subject,” where Youngblood recommends beginning with K-12 Resources. While there are links that lead to information for all ages, Youngblood said that the Learning Express Library is especially helpful for high schoolers. Here students can find College Admission Test Prep, College Success Skills, and more. There are also teacher resources for grades 3 through 8, which parents of homeschoolers will find helpful.
Also under K-12 Resources is the Credo Complete Core Collection, which Youngblood said is easy to search and is a great tool for homework help and research. “It has a lot of topics that will work with almost any curriculum,” she said.
Back in Find Information in the Quick Links section I the Purdue Online Writing Lab (OWL), which, among other things, helps make citations for research papers and tips on how to avoid plagiarism. “It’s an amazing free resource for writing,” Youngblood said, “(and) a good way to get assistance when writing at upper levels.”
A link to the Library of Congress is also provided under “Find Information,” which is ideal for children in upper elementary through high school.
All of these free resources will make a student’s life much easier; they differ from Google in that a student needn’t wade through myriad sites to find a snippet of information. Instead, these resources enable students of all ages to gather information specific to the topics they are searching, and are peer reviewed and documentable.
The best part of all is that all of this is free to those who hold a library card, and one does not need to be a resident of Harker Heights; anyone living in Bell or Coryell Counties are eligible for one. Call the library at 254-953-5401 for more information.
And more good news: Youngblood mentioned that camps and classes for homeschoolers will soon be offered at the library, and a new maker space will be available in the near future.
For questions or for help accessing any of the library’s online resources, please call the library at the above number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.