A new school year is set to begin in just a few short days, and soon children of all ages will be looking for help with homework, research, and projects. The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is here to help, providing both physical and online resources that students of any age can access to make their work easier.
Everything can be accessed by first going to the library’s homepage at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/library, then locating the quick links on the right side of the page. There one will see the “Find books and more” and “Find information” tabs.
“Find books and more”is the place to find e-books and e-audiobooks, as well as the e-magazine collection. These resources are on the Overdrive System, which Youngblood said can be downloaded as an app and then accessed on one’s phone.
The e-book tab accesses TumbleBooks and TumbleMath, good for children in the Kindergarten through sixth grade age range. Students can also find World Book here, which offers resources for students from preschool through high school; World Book, library director Lisa Youngblood said, is, “One of the best resources out there.”
Youngblood said in an earlier interview that e-resources are always changing. “The online library … is a dynamic resource, it always changes and may look different, so keep checking back. We’re (always) curating lists and links.”
“Find information”is the place to find information for research. Here one can again find World Book, as well as resources such as the Library of Congress, Purdue Online Writing Lab and Government and Legal Resources. It is here one will also find the TexShare Databases.
To access TexShare, locate and select the Harker Heights Public Library and enter the password (one can get this by calling the library). This will access thousands of resources, including journals, e-books, videos, and interactive resources. Youngblood said that the best way to get started here is to click on the “Most Popular” tab, then select “Academic Search Complete,” searching further from there. (There are also Spanish resources available.)
One can also find Chilton guides, legal forms, and genealogy resources, as well as the Learning Express Library, which has practice SAT and AP tests, college admissions information, and even flashcards, among other subjects, including those in Spanish.
Also under “Find information” is Google Scholar, which is more subject-specific than simply searching in the Google search engine. Youngblood said in an earlier interview that this, “has extra things that will limit where you find (information),” said Youngblood. “It’s more of an academic search, a way to narrow down Google searching.”
Many of these online resources do not require a library card, such as book lists, the Purdue Online Writing Lab, the Library of Congress, and Google Scholar. However, a library card is needed in order to download e-books and e-audio books or to check books out of the library itself. Library cards can be obtained by going to the library; they are free for anyone living in Bell and Coryell Counties.
The library does now offer an e-library card for e-materials only. One needs only to e-mail reference@harkerheights.gov to obtain this.
Finally, for anyone needing computer access, the library does offer use of their computers. This does require a reservation, which one can get by calling the library at 254-953-5491.
Anyone with questions or needing help with any of these resources can e-mail or call the library at 254-953-5491. One-on-one help is available, too; call the library for an appointment.
