Seasonal fun is front and center this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
In-person programs:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Seasonal fun is front and center this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
In-person programs:
Stepping Stones: A Family Place Program at 10 a.m. Monday for pre-registered participants to grow learning and playing skills.
Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Halloween Witch-Crafts for adults at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Create Halloween-themed crafts.
Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Open Sew from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Drop in and create a machine sewn item.
Musical Monsters Family Story Time at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. This Halloween-themed story time is packed with fun and ghoulish songs and stories for all ages.
Book Discussion Group meets at 6:30 Thursday for a lively discussion in-person and virtually of Sadeqa Johnson’s “The Yellow Wife.” To request an online invitation, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Fiber Frenzy meets at 4 p.m. Friday for seasonal crafting fun.
Looking forward:
Register for a Kids Can Sew! Homeschool Sewing Class from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Recent arrivals in the library catalog include these titles for kids:
“Ada Magnífica, Scientífica,” written by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts;
“The Blue Tiger Burglars,” written by Steven Korté and illustrated by Mike Kunkel;
“Boxitects,” written and illustrated by Kim Smith;
“Chester Keene Cracks The Code,” written by Kekla Magoon;
“Dog Diaries: Dinosaur Disaster,” written by James Patterson and Steven Butler and illustrated by Steven Butler;
“Frances And The Monster,” written by Refe Tuma;
“Lulu And The Hunger Monster,” written by Erick Talkin and illustrated by Sheryl Murray;
“¡Mi Amigo Está Triste!” written and illustrated by Mo Willems;
“The Midnight Children,” written by Dan Gemeinhart.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.