Engaging and rewarding programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library involve culture, creativity, reading and social literacy, and science.
This Saturday:
This Saturday:
Muscogee Language and History Class from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or from 10:30 a.m. to noon Students eighth grade and older and adults wanting to learn the basics of Muscogee language and culture can still register for this free series of classes.
To register, email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
Pokémon from 1 to 3 p.m. for teens and children.
Dungeons & Dragons from 2 to 5 p.m. for adults and teens age 14 and older.
Maker Space from 3 to 5 p.m. for teens and children.
In-person programming this week:
General Membership Meeting for new and renewing members of Friends of the Library at 6 p.m. Monday.
Friends of the Library supports programs for children throughout the year including during spring and summer breaks, reading clubs, writing groups for teens and adults, and community-inclusive events.
For information, go to
8360629/or email Friendsoflibraryhh@gmail.com.
Baby Time begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Maker Space is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Dungeons of Drakkenheim meets from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for adults and teenagers age 14 and older.
Story Time begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
Toddler Time starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Looking ahead:
Dungeons & Dragons for Kids from 2 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays starting Feb. 11 for ages 10 to 14. Experienced library volunteers will run the games.
No experience is necessary; all materials will be provided. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Sign up for School-Age Science Time Starry Sky Lights Science Workshop for children ages 7 to 12.
Adult supervision and assistance is required for this one-hour workshop at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
To register, call 254-953-5496.
