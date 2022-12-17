Celebrate the holiday season with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
This weekend, role-playing gamers ages 14 and older can play Dungeons & Dragons from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. To register, call 254-953-6491.
In-person programs this week feature fun learning and creative activities.
Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Dungeons & Dragons from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for ages 14 and older. To register, call 254-953-6491.
Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Teen Writers’ Group at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Listen to a good read with these titles available through the library catalog as CDs or e-audiobooks.
“A Court Of Mist And Fury,” written by Sarah Maas and narrated by Jennifer Ikeda;
“The Door Of No Return,” written by Kwame Alexander and narrated by Kobna Holdbrook-Smith;
“Dress Coded,” written by Carrie Firestone and narrated by Cassandra Morris;
“Girl Gone Viral,” written by Arvin Ahmadi and narrated by Jorjeana Marie;
“Homegoing,” written by Yaa Gyasi and narrated by Dominic Hoffman;
“Looking For Alaska,” written by John Green and narrated by Jeff Woodman;
“This Time Tomorrow,” written by Emma Straub and narrated by Marin Ireland;
“When The Ground Is Hard,” written by Malla Nunn and narrated by Bahni Turpin;
“Wild Rover No More,” written by L. A. Meyer and narrated by Katherine Kellgren;
“Words In Deep Blue,” written by Cath Crowley and narrated by Hamish Johnson and Chelsea Bruland.
Enjoy a virtual children’s program at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Story Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader: 10:15 a.m. Friday.
