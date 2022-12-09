Celebrate seasonal festivities with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
This weekend:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Celebrate seasonal festivities with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
This weekend:
Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller concert at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. FM 2410 (Knights Way), in Harker Heights. The entire family can enjoy this free concert hosted by the library.
This week:
Baby Play from 10 a.m. to noon Monday is a come-and-go, one-on-one free-play session for babies 18 months and younger with their special grown-ups.
Visit the Library Story Time Room to explore and play.
In-person Baby Time meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Jolly Holiday Cupcake Decorating takes place at 2 p.m. Tuesday for preregistered participants.
The A-List Club meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a holiday craft making session.
In-person Story Time is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
Adult Writers’ Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In-person Toddler Time starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Polar Express Family Story Time in the Library Story Time Room at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with stories, songs and seasonal fun.
The Book Discussion Club meets in-person and virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Edwin Abbott’s “Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions.”
Share a reading experience with these new arrivals:
“Dasher: How A Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever,” written and illustrated by Matt Tavares;
“Hanukkah Bear,” written by Eric Kimmel and illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka;
“Melia And Jo,” written by Billy Aronson and illustrated by Jennifer Oxley;
“Rainbow Fish And The Storyteller,” written and illustrated by Marcus Pfister, translated by David Henry Wilson;
“Sidney The Lonely Cloud,” written and illustrated by Tim Hopgood;
“Zara’s Rules For Record-Breaking Fun,” written by Hena Khan and illustrated by Wastana Haikal.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.