Learning and literacy begins at an early age and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library provides programs to serve parents and children.
Early literacy programs at the library are free, fun, and encourage learning for all ages.
Baby Time Lap Sit at 10 a.m. Tuesday offers newborns to age 18 months and their grownup activities that facilitate learning and growing.
Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday offers children ages 3 to 6 and their families stories, rhymes, songs, and activities designed for preschool learning.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday offers children up to age 3 and their families stories, songs, rhymes, and other engaging activities.
All About Shapes Family Story Time at 6:30 p.m. Thursday is for all ages. Learn about shapes during this monthly in-person story time.
Literacy resources through community partners.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas will offer free on-campus after-school tutoring in reading and math for grades first through fifth starting Jan. 30.
For information, go to https://tamuct/libguides.com/warriorkids/tutoring.
Highlighted programs respond to the diverse interests of patrons.
Pokémon Games from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Another Virtual Bite-Sized Science with Lucas Miller the Singing Zoologist at 2 p.m. Saturday at
https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary. Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller presents a fun and educational program for animal lovers, especially older preschoolers and school-aged children.
Dungeons & Dragons games from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Book Discussion Club meets in-person and virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Albert Camus’ “The Stranger.” Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for a virtual meeting invitation.
