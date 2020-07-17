Summer programs are going strong at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Explore the world of culinary arts with the Culinary Exploration Kit available by clicking on the Kids tab at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library. The kit includes templates to create a personalized cookbook with cover, recipe cards, illustrations, and recipes to get started.
Featured virtual programs for this week beginning today at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Join Guest Reader Spencer Smith, mayor of Harker Heights, 10:15 a.m. Friday for a reading adventure.
Explore this week’s theme for the Summer Reading Club and discover the magic of reading at 2 p.m. Monday.
Babies through age 12 months will enjoy the rhymes, songs, and games with parents and guardians during Baby Steps Lapsit at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Learn how to make an easy, fun, and good-for-you snack at 2 p.m. Tuesday for Tasty Treats Tuesday with Miss Heather.
Get ready for a reading adventure with stories, songs, and fun with words during Preschool Storytime at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
School-aged children can combine science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with literacy to explore learning in a fun way at 6 p.m. Thursday.
A selection of nonfiction titles:
“The Body: A Guide for Occupants,” by Bill Bryson;
“Floret Farm’s A Year In Flowers: The Essential Guide to Designing Gorgeous Arrangements for Every Season,” by Erin Benzakein;
“The Hilarious World Of Depression,” by John Moe;
“I Spy Super Challenger: A Book of Picture Riddles,” by Jean Marzollo;
“Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust,” by Loretta Lynn;
“Modern Scandinavian Baking: A Cookbook of Sweet Treats and Savory Bakes,” by Daytona Strong;
“Paper Flower Art: Create Beautifully Realistic Floral Arrangement,” by Jessie Chui.
