Fun fall activities this week with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library focus on superhero crafts, reading, and spotting Monarch butterflies visiting the library’s butterfly garden.
Weekend program at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Superheroes, princesses, witches, and vampires can make an original cape during Cape Making from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The workshop offers easy instructions on how to design a cape, make a no-sew cape, and how to machine sew a double-sided cape.
Combine reading with nature with the new Story Walk story at the Harker Heights Community Park beginning Monday. “The Spider And The Fly” is a Haunted Heights family activity promoting fun and fitness. Walk along the path to read a page or listen to the story on your own mobile devise at each of the stops. The community park is at 1501 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights. Park hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Registration forFamily Friendly Spooky Movie Night begins Thursday athttps://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR. Registration is required for this free event. Movie Night is at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
Learn to decorate a pumpkin with pizzazz for fall festivities with Family Time Pumpkin Decorating at 6 p.m. Thursday on the library’s Facebook page.
The Virtual Book Discussion Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Trevor Noah’s “Born A Crime.” First-time participants can receive the link to join by emailing lyoung@harkerheights.gov before the scheduled event time.
LIVE Storytime on WebEx “We’re Going On A Leaf Hunt” at 10 a.m. Friday. Free registration at https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR.
