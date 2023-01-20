Patrons can explore their creativity with two new programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Both the Creative Hobby Challenge and the Therapeutic Art Series debut this week.
Pre-registered participants will learn a new hobby with Beginner’s Crochet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A new Creative Hobby Challenge will be announced each month.
Enjoy creative exploration with the new Therapeutic Art Series for ages 18 and older. Library volunteer Fatimah Olds will present the first session, which is creating an Envision Board, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. To register, call 254-953-5491.
The library’s Toybrary encourages play, a vital component of learning. Just like #books, a toy can be checked out for three weeks.
Board books for ages four and younger introduce children to the world of #reading. These are a few of the titles available from the Heights library:
“ABC Lift the Flap,” written and illustrated by Heath McKenzie;
“Bear’s Loose Tooth,” written by Karma Wilson and illustrated by Jane Chapman;
“Hello World! Rocks and Minerals,” written and illustrated by Jill McDonald;
“Peek-A-Flap Words,” written by Jaye Garnett and illustrated by Maria Neradova;
“Roar: A Feel-And-Fit Shapes Book of Dinosaur Counting,” written by Annie Simpson and illustrated by Stuart Lynch.
Highlighted weekly in-person programs:
Pokémon Card Games from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Dungeons & Dragons from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Teen Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Book Discussion Club announces Elizabeth Strout’s “Lucy By The Sea” as the subject for their February meeting. Print and audiobook formats are available in the library catalog for reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.